Editor:
A writer responds to a previous writer stating that writer is wrong about Trump being a Christian and that “ no one can know what’s in someone’s heart?” How does she know he is? She then laments on about God and several servants.
One thing we do know is President Trump was not a church goer, didn’t know about the Corinthians 3 and I would guess he doesn't even have a basic grasp of what living the life of a Christian means. He certainly doesn’t display any of its virtues.
All that aside it should matter not as the Constitution gives us freedom from religion and a separation of church and state. The bother is the fact that he claims to be, while displaying his complete egocentricity and provable lies. Speaking of Christian values I might suggest the writer may want to brush up on the teachings of Jesus Christ as her letter was full of hateful speech, conjecture and broad generalizations. Why all the anger?
Although name calling, disparaging remarks and falsehoods seem to be this President's brand of Christianity.
Felicia Tannehill
Port Charlotte
