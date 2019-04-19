Editor:
Where do you see our country’s future? Will there be affordable health care for all? If so, how will this be achieved?
Will women lose the right to choose and access to free birth control? How will we prevent illegal abortions or care for the unwanted children?
Will laws be passed to stop the persecuted from entering our country? Will we continue to ruthlessly take children from parents?
Will the respect and funding for research and scientific developments continue to diminish? Will we be politically isolated because we have alienated our allies? Will we cease being a respected world power?
Will we be a nation of white people? The voting rights of minorities are being eliminated and prejudice has increased. Will the rich and powerful control how we live? Will they determine how much we earn; how much we pay in taxes; how our children are educated; how we handle gun violence?
What information will be available to us? Will the press be allowed to fact check what we are told? Will financial information about our leaders be kept secret?
Will the Constitution be changed and the Bill of Rights be eliminated so that the “few” can take care of us more easily?
Will our country become more civil or will name-calling and threatening and fear rule?
Diane Mudano
Rotonda West
