Editor:
This morning for the third time I attempted to secure a vaccine appointment for myself and my husband on the Publix site. I was shocked to see that Palm Beach County was awarded over 7,000 vaccines while Charlotte County was awarded just over 1,000 vaccines.
Is this because Palm Beach County has more personal monetary worth? Just wondering what or who determines these allocations.
Judith Rogers
Punta Gorda
