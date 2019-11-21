Editor:

I am wondering who says that a word is racist or not? Is there a panel of five white and five black that choose if a word is racist or not ? Or is it just one person that determines if it is or is not?

Let's take the word "lynching" that when used by the president was considered to be a racist word. Now I have heard that word used in movies and even in some newspaper articles and was never deemed racist. In the 1880s they "lynched" people for stealing horses or livestock never said to be racist then. It is still a crime today in Texas to steal livestock. It is a felony.

Amazon quit selling Confederate flags online. This panel or who ever must have deemed it racist and not part of American history, just like the statues of the Confederate generals that were removed a part of American history. Now I am betting that the majority, if not all the people that were "lynched" back in the day, were white. So where does the racist part fit in?

I guess what I really want to know is the word "lynching" or "lynched" a racist word for all, or just when used by the President?

Richard Fusani

Punta Gorda

