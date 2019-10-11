Editor:
If you need help with your boat, who do you call? John Miller. If you need help to fix something in your home, who do you call? John Miller. If you want to know how the Punta Gorda City Council is handling some issue, who do call? John Miller.
If you are looking for carefully considered opinion on the new master plan for the city; what is being considered by the county or city about our harbor, river, and boaters' rights, who do call? John Miller. If you want answers about the possible impacts of Sun Seekers on our community; real estate values and infrastructure, who do you call? John Miller.
If you want an energetic; intelligent leader with years of experience and appreciation of our city, who do you vote for? John Miller for Punta Gorda City Council. I know him. I have served on boards with him. I know the only influence on how he will vote for anything will be the residents of Punta Gorda.
Mary Jollett
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.