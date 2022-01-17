In 2021, we had Biden-caused crises in Afghanistan, loss of energy independence, highest inflation rates in over 40 years, 2 million plus invading migrants, more COVID deaths than reported under Trump, huge increase in drug trafficking and overdoses, huge increases in murder and crime. To keep inflation on an upward trajectory, he is pushing Build Back Better. We currently pay $1 billion per day in interest on $30 trillion in debt and this bill adds more than the $1.2 trillion they claim it costs. Economics shows that debt financed expenditures return less than the amount expended.
So who does the bill help? It gives an $80,000 tax break to the wealthiest in high tax blue states like New York, California and Illinois by letting them write off state and local taxes. It gives wealthy people that can afford expensive electric cars a $12,500 tax subsidy. It gives billions directly to environmental activists and subsidizes a new Civilian Climate Corps. It does away with write-offs for non-profits unless they pay union dues, so unions love this. It adds 80,000 IRS agents. It helps pay the salaries of reporters and journalists. So Biden doesn’t think the media is biased enough?
They try to sell this as helping the poor and middle class. It doesn’t, it helps the rich. The poor will be killed with inflation when they can’t keep up with rising food and energy costs. The rich will benefit investing in appreciating assets. For them, food and energy are incidental expenses.
