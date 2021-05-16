Editor:
Following the recent passage of a law limiting voting access, Florida State Senator Jeff Brandes was quoted as saying “Anything that makes it harder for people to cast their vote will have an oversized impact on seniors.” He went on to say that he was concerned his fellow Republicans in the State House didn’t fully appreciate the possible repercussions of their actions. Now there’s an irony.
Despite no evidence the 2020 election was flawed and reassurances from supervisors of election that there was no fraud, Governor DeSantis and his Republican cronies managed to ram through a so-called “Voting Integrity” bill making it harder for all of us to cast our ballots. How fitting it would be if the voter suppression impact of such a law was bipartisan and that those who passed the legislation were making voting harder for their very supporters.
Anything that makes it harder to vote is a sad day for democracy, but seeing this ridiculous new law blow up in the governor’s face is hard not to like.
Janice Ippolito
Port Charlotte
