Editor:

After reading some folks' reactions to the verdict on Lee Coel and pushes for jail time, I have to ask why there is such a blanket of cover for the female staffer responsible for supplying the ammunition who gave others blanks and Coel live?

Very little, if any, has been printed in this newspaper about her reasoning, responsibilities or censure received. It has to be asked, “Why is that?”

Ron Harsley

North Port

