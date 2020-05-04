Editor:

I am a 90-year-old female. I was a former bookkeeper and an accountant in my working years. I have always enjoyed working with numbers.

You had a bold lettered, front page headline stating U.S.A. has surpassed Italy in deaths from this virus. Statistics: U.S.A., 330 million population; Italy, about 60 million; U.S.A. deaths, 20,000; Italy deaths, 18,000. Figure it out.

U.S.A. per capita deaths are .006. Italy per capita deaths are .06. Which country's is higher?

Mary Jane Schaeferle

North Port

