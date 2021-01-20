Editor:

A school in Cupertino, California recently forced a class of third-graders to rank themselves according to their “power and privilege.” They were told to create an “identity map,” on a page with a list of words about the student’s race, class, gender, whether or not educated, whether or not able-bodied, whether or not Christian and whether or not speak English.

Next to each of those was a circle the student was to fill in if it applied to him or her. Then the teacher explained which of them lived in a “dominant culture” of “white, middle class, cisgender, educated, able-bodied, Christian, English speakers,” who “created and maintained” this culture “to hold power and stay in power.”

I suggest a different lesson may be taught based on asking the students to address the following.

If America is a systemically racist nation, please explain in no less than 50 words*, how the following have happened and/or is still happening:

* i.e. rather than filling in circles and then being indoctrinated by the teacher, the student is called upon to think and then express his or her thoughts


• Barack Obama was elected President twice.

• Colin Powell became a general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Secretary of State.

• Oprah Winfrey became a very influential person, has her own television station and is extremely wealthy

• For his work, LeBron James earns several millions of dollars each year.

Rick Metzger

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments