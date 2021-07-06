Editor:
The recent Surfside condo tragedy plus the renewed focus on the country’s “crumbling” infrastructure sheds some new light on the suspended Sunseeker project. Your paper has done a good job “bird dogging” Sunseeker (plus also the debacle Allegiant created at Kingsway CC). However, it has now been 15 months since Sunseeker’s construction was abruptly halted. The average citizen therefore wonders: what is going on to protect and maintain the structure while it sits exposed to the elements?
Steel rebar exposed to rainwater can rust and lose its strength. Rust can expand the rebar two or more times its original size, enlarging concrete cracks and potentially forcing the concrete to fracture apart or “spall”.
Concrete is water permeable. Slabs left unprotected can lose strength if left exposed and water pools on them. Similarly, concrete foundations are susceptible to deterioration if not protected from water (a possible factor in the Surfside tragedy). Also, sun-exposure related changes in temperature increase the risks of failures in an incomplete concrete structure.
What is being done to monitor Allegiant’s management of Sunseeker? What are the contractual, legal, and local / state building code requirements it must meet while the job is suspended? What risk management protocols have its contractors implemented while construction is stopped? For example, does the prime contractor have builder’s risk insurance? More importantly, what is the role Charlotte County government is playing? Are our commissioners happy with Allegiant’s efforts or has action been taken to address their concerns?
Ed Bouton
Punta Gorda
