Editor:

I have been on the Publix website every day that it is available and only gotten in once. Then I was only given a choice over 100 miles from here.

This morning Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties were below 50% at 7:15 a.m. and fully booked at 7:25 a.m. when most counties were still only 80%.

We have the third highest number of seniors in the state. How many vaccines are we getting in Charlotte County? They only give us a percentage on the website.

How do we find out the number of Charlotte County residents who have received the vaccine and their age group?

John Wright

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments