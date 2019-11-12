Editor:
The Department of Justice has notified Democrats Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, both are members of the House of Representatives, that they will be the target of a criminal investigation to determine who and why President Trump was targeted by the Democratic investigation in the 2016 election.
These reports, if true, raise new concerns with AG Barr. The investigation by the DOJ is concerned that these charges from the left that Trump was conspiring with Russia to win the election, although a special counsel found no evidence this was true. Democrats Schiff and Nadler are calling this investigation political revenge and have lashed out against it. This is ironic considering both of these Democrats have been out for revenge against Trump since he took office. Both have reacted in anger against DOJ.
Apparently when they are being investigated, it's for political revenge, but when they investigate Trump, it is fact finding, eh? The Democrats forget that the DOJ has every right to look into the origin of the Russian probe by the Democrats. Remember, the special counsel was unable to find any evidence that these accusations were true. Meanwhile, the Democrats continue to sweep Hunter Biden's dealings in the Ukraine and China under the rug.
Robert V. Thompson
Punta Gorda
