Conservatives, generally Republicans, have stood for lower taxes on wealth, avoiding inflation by not increasing the minimum wage, and holding individuals to account for not improving their lot in life. At the same time, Republicans tend to invest more in weapons for national security. Republicans lean towards supporting capitalism and a balanced budget (as long as taxes on wealth aren’t increased) with few constraints protecting the environment, workers, the public-at-large, allowing immediate and significant profit increases. Republicans haven’t undermined the U.S. Constitution, they have different priorities.
Progressives, generally Democrats, have stood for a living wage (a wage sufficient to pay for housing, sustenance, and a human’s basic needs). To pay for these benefits, Democrats are willing to raise taxes on the wealthiest. Rather than raise taxes on all, Democrats tend to enhance programs such as the EITC, so the least well-off may make ends meet. Democrats tend to support free enterprise within constraints which protect the environment, workers, the public-at-large. Democrats haven’t undermined the U.S. Constitution, they have different priorities.
Trumplicans (RINOs) are intent on undercutting the Constitution, ignoring the separation of powers (a well-functioning government’s checks/balances), and the results of ignoring them (which generally leads to executive branch domination and the loss of freedoms). When executives ignore a legislature’s subpoena, they aren’t defending the Constitution, they are ignoring it. They are traitors to the intent of the Founding Fathers and the democratic republic experiment begun in 1789. If an executive has complete “executive privilege,” is above the law, our Constitution means nothing.
