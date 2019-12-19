Editor:
The letter, “Democrats Continue Coup Against Trump” may be proof of the validity of Trump’s claim that he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. Devoted Trump supporters have shown blind allegiance despite repeated proof of Presidential wrongdoing.
Congressional hearings and the Mueller Report showed actions that justify the charges of collusion and obstruction of justice by the President.
When I ask people “Have you read the Mueller report?”, other than my wife and one irate church friend, none honestly have. If $13 is unaffordable to pay for the 400-plus page report to know the truth of Presidential wrongdoing, loaners are available at the library.
How can the whistleblower’s report be dismissed as false when almost everything described is validated in testimony under oath in the U.S. House hearings or in U.S. Agency intelligence reports? Why investigate the whistleblower for accusations that have been validated through congressional testimony?
Regarding Rep Steube’s “sound off” Sun article and his claim that calling witnesses have been denied the minority, where was Rep Steube and his allies when the president blocked the congressional calling of White House witnesses to the President’s crimes? Why is Steube as our rep not outraged by President Trump’s violating the constitutional rights of Congress to investigate White House criminal activity?
Who is Steube representing, Russia, Trump, or Florida Citizens?
Yelling, baseless objections, blocking testimony and outrageous behavior in congressional hearings may be proof of cover-up.
Joseph Batal
Punta Gorda
