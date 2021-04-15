Editor:
Thanks to President Biden our country is already becoming more united. How you ask? Because both liberals and conservatives are asking the same logical question: “Who is really making the decisions our President is parroting?”
Now believe me Joe seems like a nice enough guy. And just like so many of us in his age group here in Charlotte County, bet he too can’t remember why he just went into the kitchen a minute ago. However if you were to run into POTUS at that bustling coffee shop in Fishermen’s Village you would be delighted to share a table. Quickly you would realize he’s not the brightest bulb on the tree but, still OK. Now, try visualizing his finger on the nuclear trigger? As Joe himself would say – “C’mon man!”
That said who is actually pulling the strings of power? Certainly not the usual suspects – Schumer, Pelosi, Sanders, Warren or Obama. Now ask yourself, who alone has the clout to get these pawns to do his bidding? Who has the capability and prestige to cavort with and extract vast sums from the battalions of very rich liberals?
Who can order all 50 Democratic senators and 200-plus Democratic congressmen to vote as he deems desirable? Who can masterly manipulate the main-stream media? Only one person has the power, prestige and skills to pull off such a coup. Who is our mystery man? It is Tom Perez. Who you say? Just Google him. The pieces fit.
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.