Editor:
Can anyone please enlighten me as to why there is a shortage of toilet paper during the Covid-19 crisis? I for one have not increased my going to the bathroom during my quarantine.
Steve Juracka
Englewood
Editor:
Can anyone please enlighten me as to why there is a shortage of toilet paper during the Covid-19 crisis? I for one have not increased my going to the bathroom during my quarantine.
Steve Juracka
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.