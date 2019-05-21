Editor::
Upon reading your article on the May 18 front page regarding Commissioner Truex jetting to D.C. to hear President Trump speak at the Rose Garden, I noticed your staff writer omitted whether Charlotte County taxpayers footed the bill for this junket and, if so, for what amount. Why?
Albert Bsales
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.