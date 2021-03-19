Editor:
On Friday, (March 12), The Daily Sun led with tiresome and now overly repetitive headlines on the “so called” pandemic, what it’s costing us, and our sterling new president’s plans for this pandemic: about the 800th time we’ve heard all this. Yawn! You folks ignored some real page one news.
On page 2 was the true headline: Florida police officer sacrifices his life to save others from a speeding, drunk, wrong way driver on the highway. How many lives did he save? We’ll never know. We, and you, should all bow to the life and selflessness of Officer Jesse Madsen. Again, shame on you!
Other important stories that could have, should have, been on page 1: Congress passes bill to limit our 2nd Amendment rights, and lawsuit to stop some sheriffs from harassing people that they believe “might” break the law.
Who assigns page 1 stories? Maybe it’s time to rethink the job.
Joseph D. Wactowski
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.