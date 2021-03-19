Editor:

On Friday, (March 12), The Daily Sun led with tiresome and now overly repetitive headlines on the “so called” pandemic, what it’s costing us, and our sterling new president’s plans for this pandemic: about the 800th time we’ve heard all this. Yawn! You folks ignored some real page one news.

On page 2 was the true headline: Florida police officer sacrifices his life to save others from a speeding, drunk, wrong way driver on the highway. How many lives did he save? We’ll never know. We, and you, should all bow to the life and selflessness of Officer Jesse Madsen. Again, shame on you!

Other important stories that could have, should have, been on page 1: Congress passes bill to limit our 2nd Amendment rights, and lawsuit to stop some sheriffs from harassing people that they believe “might” break the law.

Who assigns page 1 stories? Maybe it’s time to rethink the job.

Joseph D. Wactowski

North Port

