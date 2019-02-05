Editor:
I read the front page story about two baby otters who were rescued from a construction site in Punta Gorda. The article detailed the concern and care given these animals.
I then turned the page and read an article about late-term abortions. Included in the article was the number of abortions in one year in Florida -- 67,897.
The lunatics are now running the asylum.
Diana Simms
Port Charlotte
