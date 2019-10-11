Editor:
These two short sentences tell you a lot about our government and our culture:
We are advised to not judge all Muslims by the actions of a few lunatics, but we are encouraged to judge all gun owners by the actions of a few lunatics. Funny how that works.
Also:
Seems we constantly hear about Social Security is going to run out of money. How come we never hear about welfare running out of money? What’s interesting is the first group “worked for” their money, but the second didn’t.
I’m not the original author of these words of wisdom. I copied them from an outside source.
Dale E. Wallace
Port Charlotte
