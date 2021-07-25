The war on Florida. I'm not sure when it started. I don't think the Native Americans did it, but maybe Ponce De Leon did.
Somewhere back there humans started a war on the old Florida, and Florida is definitely taking a beating. Just think - there were mangroves protecting most of the coast from erosion, and the water that fell every year on the peninsula was used by all kinds of critters as it made its way down the "river of grass" to the sea. Florida had a vivid biosphere that provided for wildlife and for humans who were willing to live with it.
Now we have a biodisaster. Water that would have been filtered by the Everglades (and would not have been burdened with all that toxic crap in the first place) is now dumped like raw sewage down the rivers out of Lake O by the Army Corps of Engineers and we get red tide. Also, look around and see if you find any native vegetation in your neighbor's yard.
That grass in the lawn you treasure so much? Ha! Invasive species. We had several native palms, but they were not good enough for Homo Sap. Now we have 60 kinds of palm, and also Brazilian pepper, Australian pine, carrot-wood, and who knows what else. Don't even get started on Anacondas, etc. I'll leave you to fill in blanks if you care to as I am running out of words for this medium. More another time.
