Who supports Joe Biden?
Americans who don’t panic over a nuanced word like socialism (which includes roads, public education, Social Security, and Medicare, and those corporate bailouts).
Americans who unequivocally disavow white supremacists.
Americans who believe 9/11, the Proud Boys, and science are real, the military is filled with patriots, Christopher Wray on domestic terrorism, Robert Redfield on masks and vaccines, H.R. McMaster on Trump aiding and abetting Putin, and Sully Sullenberger on leadership.
Americans who believe he’s a better choice: George Will, Charlie Dent, Chuck Hagel, William Cohen, Miles Taylor, Colin Powell, Olivia Troye, Dan Coates, Jim Mattis, Rex Tillerson, John Kelly, Bob Woodward, John Warner, John Kasich, Jeff Flake, Charlie Dent, Tom Ridge.
Seventy GOP former national security officials and congressmen who’ve called Trump ‘unfit to lead during a national crisis.’
175 current and former law enforcement officials who slam Trump as ‘lawless’.
200 retired generals and admirals.
500 national security experts.
Americans who understand economic indicators. (The stock market and real economy do better when Democrats are in charge. Ten of the last 11 recessions began under GOP rule.)
Americans who realize that anyone can boost an economy temporarily by cutting taxes, eliminating consumer and environmental protections, and ignoring a ballooning national debt.
Americans who live in a moral universe. (Protesting without rioting. Competent police. Rational immigration. Affordable healthcare. Ethical capitalism.)
Americans who believe in integrity in government (abiding by the Hatch Act and bans on emoluments).
Americans who believe in fact-checking and the truth.
Who supports Donald Trump? Everyone else.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
