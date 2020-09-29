Editor:
TRUMP SUPPORTERS
Most police organizations
Most military people
Most doctors
Most business owners
All lives matter
People who stand for the national anthem
People who actually work for a living
BIDEN SUPPORTERS
Communist Party of the U.S.
Socialist Party of the U.S.
Government of China
Antifa
Rioters
Limousine liberals
Pseudo intellectuals
Miles Seter
Punta Gorda
