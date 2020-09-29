Editor:

TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Most police organizations

Most military people

Most doctors

Most business owners

All lives matter

People who stand for the national anthem

People who actually work for a living

BIDEN SUPPORTERS

Communist Party of the U.S.

Socialist Party of the U.S.

Government of China

Antifa

Rioters

Limousine liberals

Pseudo intellectuals

Miles Seter

Punta Gorda

