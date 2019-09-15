Editor:

Let me get this straight. According to Trump, we can no longer believe the news (unless it is Fox News and even then sporadically), the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, any other national security agency, our experienced generals, Jerome Powell (the head of the Federal Reserve) and now NOAA.

The only one left to believe is a pathological liar who is in charge of our nuclear weapons. Pretty scary, if you ask me.

Darlene Rosen

Punta Gorda

