Editor:

Why is Governor DeSantis claiming that Pfizer's Covid vaccine shipments are being cut because of Pfizer-caused problems when the Pfizer CEO says there is no problem and the vaccine is available in inventory?

Who is telling the truth. The governor already has a credibility problem based on his recent handling of the Florida Covid pandemic. People are dying daily from this disease. Is this yet another political issue and mishandling by the governor and the government on the pandemic response?

Joseph Batal

Punta Gorda


