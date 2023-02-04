I want to apologize to readers for bringing up politics, for I am sure most are as fatigued by it as I am. However, there were some curious events that were sprung on the voters in the days before the 2022 primary election for the Charlotte County Commission that I believe voters deserve to know more about.
Just prior to the cutoff for declaring a candidacy for the County Commission seat, a well-respected Punta Gorda councilman decided to challenge incumbent Chris Constance for the seat on the County Commission. The upstart candidacy was propelled by what appeared to be political action committee money from distant political resources that, in a normal world, wold have little interest in a Charlotte County Commission seat.
The campaign money was used to flood the media with many negative and inaccurate accusations about Commissioner Constance, driving our political discourse to a low level well below my and many others' expectations.
Commissioner Constance is a smart, ethical representative who has performed very well to guide the county by asking tough questions and applying a conservative approach to governing.
who is orchestrating the degradation of or local political process through weasel-like lies and false accusations and why? If the voters can't get information, the ugly process will likely be repeated in future elections.
I think the readers and voters would benefit from a discussion on this disturbing trend in "our" politics.
