As soon as Trump announced his candidacy, all were against him including his own party. Bullying to some might be seen as fighting back to most. Then, the media went back 20 years to find women.
During office, JFK was poppin' three at a time along with Bobby. LBJ was no slouch. FDR had a mistress, all while in office, all Democrats. Racism? Try Obama, Black Lives Matter. Say what you want, look at the definition of racism. Hoax of a Democratic plot? Russia, Russia, Russia; Fisa financed by Hillary; corrupt FBI; CIA investigating, then Mueller who found nothing in two years. Then, a year of failed impeachment based on lies. These took up three years of his presidency. During this time, he proceeded to engineer the best economy in our history, lowest unemployment, highest employment while lowering taxes.
This was during sanctuary Democrat cities and states that took in illegal aliens to build their voter bases at the expense of the taxpayer while giving them welfare and other freebies. As for good character traits, how bout Bobulinski's partners harvesting billions in Ukraine and China while they made sure to take care of the big guy. So easy to manipulate the bobbleheads.
Oh! I almost forgot: 11 months, Operation Warp Speed. Three companies are now dispensing a vaccine. Sleep well, America!
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
