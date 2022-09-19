Editor:

Recently, Governor DeSantis held a news conference to announce a victory for his newly created $1,100,000 Election Crimes and Security office. Twenty ex-felons had been arrested for voting after having received, incorrectly, a voter registration card from their local supervisor of elections. No matter that these individuals had no idea that they were not supposed to vote, they were guilty – mostly of trusting their local election authorities.

