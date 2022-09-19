Recently, Governor DeSantis held a news conference to announce a victory for his newly created $1,100,000 Election Crimes and Security office. Twenty ex-felons had been arrested for voting after having received, incorrectly, a voter registration card from their local supervisor of elections. No matter that these individuals had no idea that they were not supposed to vote, they were guilty – mostly of trusting their local election authorities.
Actually, the local authorities weren’t responsible; election officials in Tallahassee were. They had failed to notify the local authorities about the correct voting status of the ex-felons. (Probably the Tallahassee officials are under-staffed and could use that $1,100,000.)
Election crime did occur in The Villages, in Central Florida. People were arrested for and pled guilty to voting twice – a real crime. Did DeSantis swoop in for a chest-thumping photo-op? Not hardly. The penalty? Attending a pretrial diversion program.
So, what is the real purpose of the new $1,100,000 office? Is it for catching criminals or for DeSantis’s grand-standing? Is it for guaranteeing our elections are safe or for intimidating voters? Is it to protect our democracy or another calculated step towards authoritarianism? You be the judge, with your vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.