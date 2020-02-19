Editor:
To the writer who recently wrote that liberals will be crying again in November, a new national Quinnipiac head-to-head poll might open his eyes. Bloomberg demolishes Trump by 9 points, Bernie trounces Trump by 8, Biden clobbers Trump by 7 and Klobuchar beats Trump by 6 points.
Michael Bloomberg is rapidly gaining in the polls and has just really begun his campaign. Bloomberg has pledged to spend as much of his $61.5 billion as necessary to beat Trump, even if it means supporting other candidates to victory.
Trump aides have already conceded that Trump’s base is no longer broad enough to get him re-elected. While 43- 44% of voters represent Trump’s base, Democratic candidates are garnering 50%-plus in support in head-to-head matches. Black voters and suburban white voters, whom Trump has lost in the
past three years, are totally repelled by Trump’s conduct and behavior and so there are few alternatives left to increase his base. Furthermore, a significant number of voters are evaluating Trump based on his behavior, not an economy that is an extension of Obama’s policies.
So, again, to that writer who thinks the liberals will be crying again in November, I say “don’t start your victory lap already.” I, for one, am not getting out my crying towel out just yet.
Harold Bruyere
Punta Gorda
