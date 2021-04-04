Editor:
In the first three books of the New Testament which is in Matthew 27, verse 32; Mark 15, verse 21 and Luke 23 verse 26, we find that our Lord Jesus being whipped, beaten and with a crown of thorns placed upon his head and his blood on His face.
He carried the heavy wooden cross on His back, but our Lord Jesus, being weak from the whipping and the beating, could no longer bear it and our Lord Jesus fell down on His knees from the weight of the cross.
The Roman guards compelled a man called Simon, a Cyrenian, to carry the cross for our Lord Jesus. Who will carry the cross in today's world?
All we need today is just a little spark to light up the power of God and the flame of Christianity so it can burn brightly again in America and the world. The ashes of the past must be rekindled to bring back the power of the cross on which our Lord Jesus gave up His life and shed His precious blood for the sins of all man kind.
We only have a short time left to bring back God's people from the darkness of Satan and into the light of our God in heaven.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
