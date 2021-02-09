Editor:

On this past Sunday, you made a request for transparency in the Florida state government. Why is there no effort to obtain transparency at the federal level? That seems far more critical.

For instance, with the $1.9 trillion bill currently in Congress (that's $1,900,000,000,000 in old fashion nomenclature), if every man, woman, child and illegal alien (of course the latter should not be included, but we are talking Washington - however, it would include Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, etc.) were to receive $1,400, the number would be approximately 350,000,000 people x $1,400 = $490,000,000,000, or roughly $500 billion (much less than 1/4 of the package when you delete all those extra people included). Yet this is the only area of the bill being discussed by its' originators regarding reduction.

Where is the other $1.4 trillion going?

George Ruchti

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments