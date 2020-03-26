Editor:
Aren't we lucky?
Yes, consider yourself to be lucky during the current coronavirus pandemic. It could be worse! Donald Trump and his nodding heads chose to treat the looming threat of a pandemic as a "hoax". Ignoring scientific evidence and strong warnings they chose to refuse to prepare for what was to come.
Currently they are still scrambling to catch up to a place they could have been several months ago. The result, the lives of thousands of Americans have needlessly put in jeopardy. Serious, yes and scary. But imagine a different scenario. The White House has been informed that missiles are heading towards America. Could it be a hoax? Just another effort to get rid of the president?
Instead of months to consider a response, the time could be less than 30 minutes. Could your fearless president take time from his busy golf schedule to plan a response?
Would he know what to do, or how to react? At the moment he chooses to react rather than to be proactive. To my mind, this man is interested soly in his own well being; not yours and certainly not mine. Perhaps when you vote in November you should consider who will have your back in an emergency. If you think it is Donald Trump, give your head a good shake.
Rick Foren
Punta Gorda
