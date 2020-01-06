Editor:
The question in theory has relevant points. Transparency in government is paramount to ensure citizens trust government.
But what must be discussed is the growing anti-police sentiment sweeping our country. Many officers feel they are being targeted unfairly.
Who will do this review and what training do they have is critical. Will these review boards be chosen by politicians or law enforcement professionals?
Currently the law gives oversight on such matters to the county prosecutor and in certain cases the Department of Justice. If such a review panel is created it must be created to protect the officer, the community, and the victims.
Anything else will be counterproductive and a waste of time.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
