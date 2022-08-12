This past week I read a very disturbing post on the social media app Nextdoor that I feel that I must comment on publicly. My opponent’s supporters called for the closing of the commercial side of the Punta Gorda Airport, stating and liking “watching Allegiant fold their wings and go home would be a lifestyle improvement for our town.” I assumed my opponent would quickly and strongly disagree with this statement but to my knowledge he has not. Does my opponent share this view? I would like to go on the record stating that I 100% disagree with this post.
The commercial side of Punta Gorda Airport provides a billion-dollar economic benefit to Charlotte County. The loss of that income would be devastating to small business that rely on tourism and travel economics for their survival. Hundreds of employees would lose their jobs. The city and county would have enormous holes in their budgets and would have to cut services or increase taxes. In addition, tens of thousands of Charlotte County citizens would no longer be able to conveniently visit friends and family or have family visit them.
I support the commercial side of PGD and, as a board member of the Airport Authority, would do everything in my power to ensure the survival of commercial airline service. I call on my opponent to immediately clarify his stance regarding commercial service at PGD so voters can understand his position before the election.
