Editor:

This past week I read a very disturbing post on the social media app Nextdoor that I feel that I must comment on publicly. My opponent’s supporters called for the closing of the commercial side of the Punta Gorda Airport, stating and liking “watching Allegiant fold their wings and go home would be a lifestyle improvement for our town.” I assumed my opponent would quickly and strongly disagree with this statement but to my knowledge he has not. Does my opponent share this view? I would like to go on the record stating that I 100% disagree with this post.

