Editor:
Planet Earth is sick as we all continue to disrespect this speck of dirt. Pollution of land, air, water and space ignored too often.
Governments that support the high and mighty promise no change until at last it's too late to change. This is why a structural change in how our world is organized is necessary. Division of humankind based on ideology must somehow be eliminated by every nation. A worldwide common goal not based on power but on cooperation of the entire inhabitants of this planet is the only reasonable solution. Small voices today cannot seem to alert us all but one very loud voice is screaming at us.
In the last 20 years we have experienced 24 epidemics. All of which the root cause is due to climate change by pollution of this tiny speck. That very loud voice we're hearing is the tiny speck itself. I was once told that money is power and I brought into that thought. Indeed it is true for so many and it is heartbreaking because what we really need is the cooperation of every last single person living on this blue ball.
The structural change requires every nation to act as one. Because regardless of color, creed, beliefs, wealth, power we all perish and return to the soil. Mankind tried everything except worldwide cooperation. Make structural change happen. Give it a try.
Thomas Cook
Port Charlotte
