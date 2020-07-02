Editor:
I’m encouraged that I’m not the only one asking this question. On May 12, “Our View” a letter in the Charlotte Sun asked many questions about Charlotte County elections. Of interest was the Punta Gorda Airport Authority which has an unknown allure to State Rep. Michael Grant.
In the last election tens of thousands of PAC dollars, (dark money) from Tallahassee, funded an unscrupulous opposition research trying to unseat Robert Hancik by supporting Julie Price, a close friend of Grant, and now Vanessa Oliver, Grant's daughter, is a candidate for the seat vacated by Pam Seay. Fortunately, Bob Starr has stepped up and given us a choice over “politics as usual” the good old boys.
Allan Boynton
Punta Gorda
