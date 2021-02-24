Editor:
I agree with your readers and Sun’s Viewpoints, expressing frustration about the bungled Covid vaccination program.
Any crisis shows and amplifies good or poor performance of people and organizations involved.
Planning and implementing an efficient vaccination process is difficult considering limited supply. It highlights the incompetence of most officials organizing the Covid vaccination. Our tax dollars pay these officials, who are unqualified for this job. Taxpayers shouldn’t allow this to go unchallenged.
I cannot imagine how extreme catastrophic events requiring real timely response, such as a nuclear or chemical attack etc., would be handled by our officials?
It is laughable to hear daily “how superior America and its people are” while I unsuccessfully attempted to schedule my Covid vaccination. In contrast, I learned from an acquaintance that his mother living in Jordan already received her Covid vaccination some weeks ago without much ado. Similarly, situations existed in Colorado and other states, where vaccinations are administered without much fuss or undue stress.
Let's hope that America can compete with China, etc., if we continue to rely on mediocre “civil servants.” Taxpayers should insist on competent officials for any level of government.
In the meantime, my wife and I received our first Covid inoculation in a Publix Pharmacy. We are grateful and less anxious, but still puzzled about the nontransparent and arbitrary process.
It appears that certain civil servants, including bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. have not progressed from their “juvenile” thinking, not evaluating consequences of their decisions.
Manfred Quissek
Punta Gorda
