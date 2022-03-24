In the country of “Malbonia”, a new law is enacted that everyone has to buy and wear a $3,000 electric Rolex watch. A thief walks up to a citizen and demands his watch. Malbonia has strict laws against using deadly force to stop property theft, so the Rolex owner hands over the watch and calls the police. The police show up two hours later, notice he isn’t wearing the required electric Rolex watch, and issue the man a citation. He replaces the watch at a cost of $3,000. Crazy. Right?
In the U.S., a new law is enacted that everyone has to buy a catalytic converter with their gas-powered car. A thief drives up to your parked car and begins stealing the catalytic converter. The U.S. has strict laws against using deadly force to stop property theft, so the car owner videos the theft and calls the police who say they’ll come by eventually. The car owner decides in the meantime to drive the car to the repair shop and gets stopped on the way by police who cite the man for operating a vehicle without a catalytic converter. He replaces the catalytic converter at a cost of $3,000.
If the federal government wanted to influence you to give up your gas guzzler and buy an all-electric car, requiring an expensive catalytic converter that you couldn’t protect could be pretty effective. But what happens when the thief comes back for your electric car batteries?
