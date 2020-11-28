Editor:
As I drove past our town’s tree it struck me as strange that the color for the top star is red!
Now if it was in Russia, I certainly could understand that choice of color...but Punta Gorda, Florida, USA? Why?
I admit Carol and I have been in Arizona for several months. But what the hell happened?
Would you be so kind as to request the front page of our newspaper for your explanation...
I think all citizens of Punta Gorda deserve your views.
Bob and Carol Dewire
Punta Gorda
