Editor:
Why are we exposed these days to so much special news for some 13% of our population?
In a free society such as ours, it is beholden on the individual to strive for success or lie idle and wait for handouts. Many of all races in our country have made a good life for themselves through their hard work. Many people outside our country see this and stand in line to become citizens.
Why all the noise about discrimination? Maybe the female has a stronger basis for complaint than others. Asiatics certainly have made noteworthy contributions to our society and we don't hear much about them standing in the welfare lines. There never seems to be a vacancy for people willing to work, study and follow society's rules for their success. It is a personal choice,
Making one group, for example caucasians, feel guilty because they are white is not productive and only further separates people.
Mandating some imaginary form of respect for a group is just another form of charity. Why not promote hard work, honesty, family values, education and all as a road map for personal success. Opportunities are out there. Use them!
John P. Derr
Port Charlotte
