The Daily Sun article on hospital ratings was neither as informative as necessary nor as helpful. In Charlotte County we cannot be pleased that our local hospitals rate "C"s while those in Sarasota County rate "A"s.
Our lives literally depend on our hospitals. Please find out and publish why our hospitals don't measure up, and what needs to be done. That way, the public can possibly be of assistance.
David S. Martin
Punta Gorda
