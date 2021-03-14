Editor:
I have noticed that the USPS delivery has been very, very slow and inefficient lately.
I did not receive my Visa bill when expected and called to find out if it was mailed.
I called on Wednesday, March 3 and was told the bill was mailed on February 8. and that it was due in two days! Luckily I have online banking and could pay it right away. I still have not received my bill! My sister suffered the same thing with her Visa bill and she did the same thing
I did and she too has not received her bill either. I also mailed something to my granddaughter last month which she never got. I mailed another one to her last week and she got them both on the same day. Let's stop blaming COVID as they can get junk mail to me and mail-in ballots to the country. It seemed to be working better last year at the height of COVID than it is now!
I wonder how many people this happened to. If one is late with a Visa payment they pay a hefty interest charge but if they never got a bill then whose fault is it?
Judith Lisiecki
Rotonda West
