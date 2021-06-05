Editor:
In a day when even Smart phones have cameras that can take high resolution, slow motion videos and then separate the video images frame-by-frame, and when NASA can transmit clear images of the surface of the moon and Mars, when spy satellites in orbit can focus on people and vehicles in the desert in Iran and Iraq, I find it very questionable and hard to understand given this high level photographic technology that visual evidence of suspected UFO’s reported by commercial airline pilots, Air force pilots, and our Naval fleet consist of fuzzy images that are out of focus or in dark shadows that make it is impossible to clearly identify what the object actually may be.
I cannot believe that our military Air Force jets and our naval ships are not equipped with state-of-the-art photographic technology. Can anyone offer an explanation as to why we cannot get a clear, close-up photograph of one of these so-called UFOs?
David Pavesic
North Port
