Editor:
Why is Charlotte County so reluctant to publicize news about giving vaccine shots? Few of us knew that shots were to be given last Wednesday until we heard about it on Tuesday on WINK news at noon. By the time we hunted for the county website and located the page for appointments, the site had crashed... we later learned they had 30,000 attempted contacts in a matter of minutes. That ought to make officials sit up and take notice.
Now we learn that no more shots will be given until further notice. Why hasn't our local newspaper been keeping us up-to-date on the availability of shots? Why are so few shots being given? Is the vaccine being rationed? At this slow rate it can take up to a year to vaccinate more than 30,000 Charlotte County seniors.
Census figures indicate that more than 40% of the county population are seniors. According to national news, ample supplies of vaccine have been shipped around the country, but half of it hasn't been used. It seems as though officials have underestimated the response to the vaccine from seniors who want the vaccine and are camping out overnight in some cities. Has any consideration been given to the idea of having our own doctors administer shots, as they do with the flu vaccine? What arrangements are being made for seniors who don't drive? What about seniors who don't have computers and who won't be able to make online appointments and print out the necessary form?
June Pelo
Port Charlotte
