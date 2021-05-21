Editor:
So, when did the word "black" become a proper name? It seemed to begin with Associated Press articles reporting shootings, legal cases and other confrontational issues involving mixed races, throughout these articles the word "black" was capitalized.
And I see this has now extended to the Sun's reports. I wrote to the Sun a couple of weeks ago to ask the question, but received no reply. This is not a racist question; quite to the contrary, the practice of capitalizing the word "Black" is, in itself, racist, because it should not be capitalized anymore than the word "white" should be capitalized, and so far it has not been. The push toward "political correctness" in this country, led by the media, has gone way beyond where it should, and this practice is one more step toward the edge of the cliff.
Tom Adams
North Port
