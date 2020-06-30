Editor:
Recent letters have minimized COVID-19 by citing car accidents, chronic diseases, and flu as causes of death. Doing so downplays a pandemic that has killed more Americans in five months than the number killed in combat in WWI.
Auto accidents kill about 100 Americans a day compared to over 1,000 for COVID-19. Society expends substantial resources to reduce accidents through speed limits, engineered highways, driver education, law enforcement, etc. Citing accidents to deflect from the pandemic is nonsense. Action, not distraction, is needed.
True, flu still kills, even with vaccine availability. Coronavirus hasn’t replaced flu; they are both here. Public health authorities’ estimates show that COVID-19 has killed more than twice the number of people as flu in a typical year. Still, seasonal flu deaths have been reduced by coronavirus-inspired social distancing.
The writers are correct that heart disease, cancer, and stroke kill more Americans than COVID-19, so far. Does this mean that we should ignore the pandemic? Science provided treatments for most chronic diseases and cures for others. We have education programs that prevent millions of cases. Nonprofit organizations exist to fight these diseases. Society can address more than one problem. Individual and collective actions against coronavirus can save lives.
I suspect that those who would deflect from this deadly pandemic do so out of both ignorance and desire to support politicians whose only priority is re-election. America can reduce deaths from many causes of death, including COVID-19, and simultaneously rid ourselves of these politicians. We should do both.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
