Editor:

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Sun printed two items in the Almanac:

In 1998, Congress released Kenneth Starr’s voluminous report that offered graphic details of President Clinton’s alleged sexual misconduct and leveled accusations of perjury and obstruction of justice.

In 2012, a mob armed with guns and grenades launched a fiery nightlong attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost and a CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, killing U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.

A simple question: Why was neither of the Clintons held accountable for their actions and/or inactions?

Vern Pace

Port Charlotte

