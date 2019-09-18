Editor:
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Sun printed two items in the Almanac:
In 1998, Congress released Kenneth Starr’s voluminous report that offered graphic details of President Clinton’s alleged sexual misconduct and leveled accusations of perjury and obstruction of justice.
In 2012, a mob armed with guns and grenades launched a fiery nightlong attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost and a CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, killing U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.
A simple question: Why was neither of the Clintons held accountable for their actions and/or inactions?
Vern Pace
Port Charlotte
