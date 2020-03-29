Editor:
The medical career school from which I recently retired has 18 campuses across eight states. Just yesterday the three campuses in Colorado donated all their school PPE supplies (masks, gowns, gloves), plus loaned all their school ventilators/respirators to the Colorado state Department of Health, to be distributed and used in the health care facilities fighting the COVid-19 pandemic.
It would be nice to see a headline, or hear Governor DiSantos in a breaking news conference, that a large number of medical career schools in Florida have done the same. Schools with programs like EMS, Paramedic, Nursing, Medical Assistants, Respiratory Therapy, Radiography, Dental Assistants, Dental Hygienists, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Surgical Tech, Biomedical Engineering. Shoot, even schools of Culinary Arts use gloves. Looking forward to seeing that breaking news.
Sharon Caves
Port Charlotte
