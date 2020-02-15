Editor:

Why is it that I can't read an article in a newspaper or watch a news story on television without getting the "reporter's" opinion? I checked and all the definitions I've read for "reporter" on Wikipedia, Merriam Webster, etc. and of course Google, never mention the "reporter's" opinion. All the definitions basically say is, it's a person that goes out and gathers information and "reports" it.

Any news story can be slanted to one side or another by the "reporter" putting in his or her 2 cents. At a time in our country when the facts and only the facts, need to be "reported," I feel that this is a very important issue. But hey, that's just my opinion.

Joseph Newman

Port Charlotte

