Editor:
Why is it that I can't read an article in a newspaper or watch a news story on television without getting the "reporter's" opinion? I checked and all the definitions I've read for "reporter" on Wikipedia, Merriam Webster, etc. and of course Google, never mention the "reporter's" opinion. All the definitions basically say is, it's a person that goes out and gathers information and "reports" it.
Any news story can be slanted to one side or another by the "reporter" putting in his or her 2 cents. At a time in our country when the facts and only the facts, need to be "reported," I feel that this is a very important issue. But hey, that's just my opinion.
Joseph Newman
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.